Angola: Venezuela Wishes Closer Cooperation With Angola

Luanda — The Venezuelan ambassador to Angola, Marlon Labrador, Wednesday in Luanda showed his country's interest in continuing to develop solid and mutually advantageous partnerships with Angola.

The diplomat was speaking to the press, on the sidelines of a ceremony to award the Francisco Miranda Order to the secretary-general of the Organisation of Angolan Women (OMA), Luzia Inglês.

Marlon Labrador said that cooperation in the mining sector would be of great value for training Venezuelan staff in that segment.

"Angola has a great experience in mining, and we want to learn from this experience for our country," he said.

The Latin American nation's ambassador said relations between the two countries were excellent and noted existing agreements in the areas of education and agriculture.

