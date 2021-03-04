Angola: Faa Orders Enquiry Into General Wala's Public Brawl

3 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — An enquiry has been ordered into the circumstances surrounding an incident in which lt.-general Simão Carlitos Wala got involved in a brawl with a woman in a public place on 28 February.

This was announced Wednesday in Luanda by the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) in a note.

In its note, the FAA General Staff says the enquiry has been ordered by the Higher Council of Military Discipline, as it is a public matter that deserves clarification.

The note says the FAA enjoy a sound relationship with the people they originate from and will continue to defend the legitimate interests of the Nation, including the right to justice.

The General Staff calls on the society to remain calm and not get carried away by social media speculations.

The enquiry fallows a social media video that went viral in the country, showing gen. Wala quarrelling with a woman in a public place on 28 February.

The brawl led to the detention of the woman in a police station for a night.

Gen. Simão Carlitos Wala is currently the head of the Division of Instruction and Training of the Land Forces Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

This was announced Wednesday in Luanda by the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) in a note.

In its note, the FAA General Staff says the enquiry has been ordered by the Higher Council of Military Discipline, as it is a public matter that deserves clarification.

The note says the FAA enjoy a sound relationship with the people they originate from and will continue to defend the legitimate interests of the Nation, including the right to justice.

The General Staff calls on the society to remain calm and not get carried away by social media speculations.

The enquiry fallows a social media video that went viral in the country, showing gen. Wala quarrelling with a woman in a public place on 28 February.

The brawl led to the detention of the woman in a police station for a night.

Gen. Simão Carlitos Wala is currently the head of the Division of Instruction and Training of the Land Forces Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.