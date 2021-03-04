Angola: Faa Orders Enquiry Into General Wala's Public Brawl

Luanda — An enquiry has been ordered into the circumstances surrounding an incident in which lt.-general Simão Carlitos Wala got involved in a brawl with a woman in a public place on 28 February.

This was announced Wednesday in Luanda by the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) in a note.

In its note, the FAA General Staff says the enquiry has been ordered by the Higher Council of Military Discipline, as it is a public matter that deserves clarification.

The note says the FAA enjoy a sound relationship with the people they originate from and will continue to defend the legitimate interests of the Nation, including the right to justice.

The General Staff calls on the society to remain calm and not get carried away by social media speculations.

The enquiry fallows a social media video that went viral in the country, showing gen. Wala quarrelling with a woman in a public place on 28 February.

The brawl led to the detention of the woman in a police station for a night.

Gen. Simão Carlitos Wala is currently the head of the Division of Instruction and Training of the Land Forces Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

This was announced Wednesday in Luanda by the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) in a note.

In its note, the FAA General Staff says the enquiry has been ordered by the Higher Council of Military Discipline, as it is a public matter that deserves clarification.

The note says the FAA enjoy a sound relationship with the people they originate from and will continue to defend the legitimate interests of the Nation, including the right to justice.

The General Staff calls on the society to remain calm and not get carried away by social media speculations.

The enquiry fallows a social media video that went viral in the country, showing gen. Wala quarrelling with a woman in a public place on 28 February.

The brawl led to the detention of the woman in a police station for a night.

Gen. Simão Carlitos Wala is currently the head of the Division of Instruction and Training of the Land Forces Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).