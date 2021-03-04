Angola: Cunene Government Studies Historical Sites

Ondjiva — The Cunene province has many sites being studied to be classified as monuments, due to the symbolism they represented to the armed forces of Angola and Namibia, during the war against apartheid.

Among the places, the rubble of the former provincial commissariat and the "bunkers" existing in several municipalities, where the operational commands worked at the time of the South African invasion, stand out.

The acting Cunene provincial governor, Apolo Ndinoulenga, said on Wednesday at the end of a courtesy meeting with a Namibian delegation, headed by the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of this neighbouring country, Trifina Kamati, on their way to Huila province.

He also said that the socio-economic and cultural relations between Angola and Namibia were healthy.

He said that the people of southern Cunene and northern Namibia share a "strong affinity," so relations, in different areas of life, have become more natural and healthy.

Among the places, the rubble of the former provincial commissariat and the "bunkers" existing in several municipalities, where the operational commands worked at the time of the South African invasion, stand out.

The acting Cunene provincial governor, Apolo Ndinoulenga, said on Wednesday at the end of a courtesy meeting with a Namibian delegation, headed by the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of this neighbouring country, Trifina Kamati, on their way to Huila province.

He also said that the socio-economic and cultural relations between Angola and Namibia were healthy.

He said that the people of southern Cunene and northern Namibia share a "strong affinity," so relations, in different areas of life, have become more natural and healthy.