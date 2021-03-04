Angola: Government Plans to Deliver Houses in Capari Soon

Caxito — The Minister of Construction and Territorial Planning, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, said Wednesday in Caxito, Bengo province, that the process of housing allocation in Capari will start in the next few days.

The government official made this statement at the end of a visit to the province, where he noted the level of execution of the works of the integrated infrastructures of Caxito, the Capari city, the National Institute for Land Planning, the National Roads Institute and the Kintonhi land reserve (Dande municipality).

Without giving precise dates, he informed that, in order to avoid constraints in the act of delivery, in the next few days the material conditions for the vandalised houses (blocks 8 and 3) to be repaired will be put in place.

During the process of repairing the houses, they will be delivered in accordance with the regime in force.

Work on the central wastewater treatment plant is currently being completed, with 87 per cent physical implementation and 83 per cent financial implementation.

In relation to the integrated infrastructures of Caxito, with a degree of physical execution of 60 percent and budgeted at about USD 69 million, he stressed that these will be concluded at the end of April of this year.

