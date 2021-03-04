Liberia: Bill Rogers Youths Foundation Engages in Agriculture Activity in Margibi County

4 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Woryan Town — As part of efforts to promote agriculture, the Bill Rogers Youths Foundation (BRYF) has included the growing of varieties of crops on a portion of the land that was given to the organization for the construction of BRYF Sports Academy in Woryan Town, Margibi County.

The Bill Rogers Youth Foundation (BRYF) is a not-for-profit organization and was founded in 2004. Since its existence, it has been partnering, inviting, training, and initiating several sporting events and other projects in many parts of Liberia.

The farming initiative is named "Farming for Us" Women Empowering project is squarely under the supervision of the BRYF. The 20 acres of land was given to the BRYF by officials of Woryan Town. Only 10 acres of the 20 acres is being used for the planting of crops.

Over the weekend, the BRYF for the first time was able to harvest cassava after peppers, bitter-balls, cucumbers, and other crops were reaped out of the farm in August of last year.

Emmanuel Kpoto is the president of the Bill Rogers Youth Foundation. He said despite a portion of the land is temporary being used for agriculture, the land is the future home of BRYF Sports Academy that will consist of sports, recreations, academic, athletic, and many other activities.

