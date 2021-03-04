Liberia: CEMES Train Journalists in Solid Waste Management and Environmental Reporting

Monrovia — The Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP), in collaboration with Cities Alliance Liberia with funding from the European Union has begun a five-day intensive training workshop in Monrovia under the theme, "Delivering Climate Resilient Solid Waste Management Services in Greater Monrovia, through Community Based Enterprises."

The training which began on Wednesday targets 20 journalists who have demonstrated interest in reporting on environmental issues through their reports and will last for three days, while the last two days will bring together instructors from twenty Cities Alliance partner High Schools with existing environmental clubs in the Greater Monrovia area.

Malcolm Joseph, the Executive Director of CEMESP in opening remarks said under the project, his institution is expected to implement six key activities including a cleanup campaign and awareness in the Greater Monrovia areas (MCC & PCC) and Community forums in 10 communities in the municipalities in Greater Monrovia, Journalism training, Peer to Peer sensitization campaign.

CEMESP will also, design and launch a competition targeting high schools and youth in communities in Greater Monrovia and organize joint actions on World Earth day and world environment day.

Mr Joseph also expressed hope that after the training the journalists "will be equipped with the required skills" they need to report effectively on waste management and the environment.

On Feb 2, 2021, CEMESP was awarded a six months Contract by the United Nations Office for Projects (UNOPS) . The project titled, "Consultancy Assignment to Provide Advocacy, Awareness, and Journalists Training Services is being funded by the European Union through Cities Alliance Liberia Country Program."

The Journalists training workshop which is being held on iCampus, on Carey Street in Monrovia is the first of activities to be implemented by CEMESP under the contractual agreement ..