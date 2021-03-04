Liberia: Maryann Cheeseman School of Home Economics and Cosmetology Graduates Urged to 'Transform Society'

Monrovia — County Education Officer of the Montserrado County School System Madam Cecel Tartee Reeves has called on graduates of the Maryann Cheeseman School of Home Economics and Cosmetology to use what they have learned and change their society for good.

The County Education Officer of the Montserrado County School System made the remark over the weekend when she served as guest speaker for the 49th graduation ceremony of the Maryann Cheeseman School of Home Economics and Cosmetology.

"Having learned these skills, it's expected that professionals from this school will not put their certificates on the shelves for decoration only but put their skills to work by engaging in some business ventures that would improve their lives and those they will employ," Madam Reeves said.

She added: "To the graduating class, I say congratulations and well done. To all those who contributed to the success of these graduates, I say thank you; keep on the good work to help transform the minds of our people."