Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Recovers 99 Patients, Reports 41 New Cases

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities have announced the recovery of 99 patients and the registering of 41 new cases, in the last 24 hours.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual update session, 89 patients recovered reside in the province of Luanda, five in Huila, three in Namibe, one in Bié and one in Malanje.

The new cases, he said, were 35 registered in Luanda, 3 in Benguela, 2 in Uige and 1 in Cabinda.

Of the new patients, whose ages range from one month to 64 years old, 29 are men and 12 are women.

The country currently has 20,923 positive cases registered, with 510 deaths, 19,509 recovered and 904 active.

Of the active cases, 1 is critical, 11 severe, 24 moderate, 22 mild and 846 asymptomatic.

In the country's treatment centres, 58 patients are hospitalised, while 47 people are in institutional quarantine centres.

At least 1,417 contacts of positive cases are under epidemiological surveillance.

The authorities have under epidemiological surveillance 1,507contacts of positive cases, with a daily positivity rate of 2.7 per cent.

