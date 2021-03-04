Angola: President Appoints Audit Court Judges

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday appointed four councillor judges for the Auditor Court.

In a statement, the Civil House of the President of the Republic, said that the councillor judges appointed by the Head of State are Fausto Tavares de Carvalho Simões, Manuel José Domingos, Olinda Maria França and Arlete Maria Bolonhês da Conceição.

The document clarifies that the appointment was made based on a proposal from the Higher Council of the Judiciary, to replace an equal number of magistrates who had finished their terms.

The Audit Court, composed of nine councillor judges, including the Chief Judge and the deputy chief judge, is the supreme body for inspecting the legality of public finances and judging accounts.

