Ethiopia: Govt Takes No Responsibility to Media Operating in Risky Areas

-Food distribution in Tigray reaches 3.8 million beneficiaries

Any media wishing to venture out of Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) stationed areas in Tigray State will not be hindered from mobility, but will do so at their own risk, said the Office of the Prime Minister in a statement yesterday.

The Federal Government will not be responsible for risks endured by media personnel that function outside of the established operating protocols, it added.

The statement indicates that media operating in the state are to be bound by operating protocols that ensures understanding of the context, legal operations and mobility as established by the Ethiopian Broadcast Authority.

Stressing as the government believes that the allegiance of journalists must always be to the facts, the nuances of history, and to a sober analysis of facts, it cautions the media from simply confirming the considerable misinformation and disinformation campaign of TPLF operatives that is conducted by influencing witness testimonies.

"... any media entity or personnel that breach national laws, including by aiding and abetting criminal entities and perpetrators, will be held accountable per the laws of the land."

Meanwhile, the federal government has distributed food items of 780,534.6 quintals in Tigray State reaching 3.8 million beneficiaries, it added.

It is to be recalled that food items distribution as of February 24 reached 3.1 million people.

It further said the government has thus far spent Birr 1.87 billion in humanitarian assistance to the Tigray region by reallocating spending other priorities within its budget. Non-food items estimated at more than 80 million Birr have also been distributed in the region by the Federal government, it added.

The government also affirmed that it would simultaneously discharge its commitment of rebuilding the region by ensuring that humanitarian needs are addressed and delivering its constitutionally mandated primary responsibilities of enforcing law and order.

"The deliberate and heinous attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces, which brutally killed the ultimate guardians of the Constitution, is a crime of high treason under the laws of the land. No individual or entity, nationally or internationally, is above the laws of the land. The Government of Ethiopia realizes its duties of upholding the law and protecting the country."