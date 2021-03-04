Ethiopia: Uncompromised Sovereignty - Ethiopia's Firm Stance

According to the UN, sovereignty of any nation serves as the guiding principle of international relations. It promotes that the nations ought to be strong and independent as well as sovereign to promote security, prosperity, and peace for themselves and for the world.

Interestingly, this fundamental principle remains to be Ethiopian's standard to refute unnecessary intruders into its sovereignty. It seems that very few nations that interfere with the sovereignty of Ethiopia have been deceived by the fake reporting by some international media.

Recently, following the law enforcement operation carried out in Tigray State, some international media outlets engaged themselves in reporting fake news. The media, inappropriately, could not gather and analyze adequate as well as accurate data in their reporting.

The basic reason for the failure is their inability to focus on the entire picture of the law enforcement operation. Their narrow approach to the event led them into biased reporting. The series of destructions and damages the TPLF-Junta created in the country did not include their reporting.

Very outrageously, the Junta had organized several assassination attempts against PM Abiy, ethnically and religiously motivated killings and displacements that took place in different parts of the country. The destruction of properties and the death of Oromo Artist Hachalu Hundessa are unquestionably the result of the evil tactics of the Junta.

Even though the Junta groups had been spreading conflicts and instability in different parts of the country, the peace loving federal government sought to solve the matter in peaceful ways through discussion. That is why the religious

leaders and traditional elders visited Tigray and requested the Junta to come to peaceful discussion. Inappropriately, the group whose inherent nature is totally against peace rejected all mediation efforts. They also continue that declaring the federal government illegal and unconstitutional and ordered their members to leave their parliamentary seats and different ministerial positions at the federal level to join them in the evil strategies to destabilize the country in particular and the east African in general. Very disappointingly the international media rarely focus on any of these features of TPLF-Junta in reporting.

It has been common that some nations try to encroach the sovereignty of other nations in the name of foreign aid. John F. Kennedy once said, "Foreign aid is a method by which the United States maintains a position of influence and control around the world."

Aids can actually have positive aspects, but they should not be used as methods to obscure nations' supremacy and sovereignty. Supporting this view, Marco Antonio Rubio, an American politician serving as the senior United States senator from Florida, stated, "Foreign aid is important.

If it's done right, it spreads America's influence around the world in a positive way." This is a remarkable thought Ethiopia upholds.

Thus, any nation does not have any principled standard to exploit our sovereignty through providing foreign aid. The Ethiopian government endorses what the US concludes in its recent statement saying, "The United States remains committed to building an enduring partnership with the Ethiopian people."

As a sovereign nation, Ethiopia does not have a room to accommodate unnecessary intruders to violate its independence.