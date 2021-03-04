Ethiopia: Pairing the Media With Elections

opinion

What would the world look like without the existence of the media? Can you imagine it? What would the world look like without the radio, TV, newspapers and other media products? The importance of the media has been reiterated in innumerable occasions ever since its introduction and its penetration and spread in society. The importance of the media in an election setting is above all of immense value, no doubts.

Many people tend to identify the media with politics; but it is clearly much more than that because the media is a powerful weapon we use to transmit all sorts of messages including educational tips, valuable information pertaining to any kind of skills and knowledge. And all sorts of communication between the public and authorities are carried out through above all the media.

The importance of the media is undisputedly huge and has helped create or develop societies in to the stage we are now in today. All political systems have used the media to advance their messages, their ideas and thoughts and without the media they would never have reached the prominence they reached. Media strategy is hence key in any political battle.

However, the media is also a very important instrument in that it checks the power of governments or politicians in their execution of duties. The media is a check to their unfettered power because it calls them to transparency and accountability; and in fact for many the media is a 'watch dog' on the operations and performances of political leaders and all those who are in power.

It calls them to account for their acts and it fights all deals that are potentially hidden to the public. That is why it is said that it is 'the fourth tier of government' the 'fourth estate', after the well known three: the legislative, the executive and the judiciary.

At one point the famous US statesman Thomas Jefferson is said to have pronounced that if he was to choose between 'a government without the media or the media without government, he is reported to have said he would opt for the latter.

He thought government was more dispensable than the media, or the press as it was then described. His thoughts sum up exactly what sort of impact the media could play in society.

Not all media however have the same impact on societies. The impact of the electronic media is for example far more effective and deeper than the print media. Electronic media is easily understandable provided the right language is used for the society and the message reaches faster to the audience than the print media.

Besides, it is all done by the presenters or broadcasters and does not need the extra effort of the readers who first of all need to know how to read and understand, and of course have access to the papers.

In the electronic media if one has the radio set or the TV, one just has to listen or watch only and get the message immediately. Hence, electronic media are really crucial in any communications strategy for any purpose, not only political messages.

The media could be used even for religious and spiritual messages while a host of other messages could be placed on them. Sports, arts and entertainment are of course a crucial part of any media outlets.

Today we have a plethora of media outlets and people have the chance to choose which ever media they prefer and watch whatever programs or shows best respond to their tastes and beliefs. Competition is also as high as ever and audiences are not easy to conquer or keep faithful.

But if one can secure the pledge to listen or watch of an audience, then it can be very effective. It can determine the outcome of a political system or a government. It is now even more so with so called subscriptions, likes and shares when it comes to the social media using our smart phones (which are now in the hands of every one!)

That is why more focus and attention is given to the electronic media rather than the print media. The print media also involves some cost to buy papers besides of course the literacy issue, especially in a setting such as ours. Using the radio or TV on the other hand is easier and things are more readily understood, especially when they are illustrated with relevant footages as well.

That is why it is often said TV has transformed the way we portray or understand politics. This can now be said even louder when it comes to social media.

TV debates have been decisive in elections and whoever is more apt in the usage of this means is bound to have more success. This is particularly so in the most advanced countries such as the US where TV debates and TV ads of political nature, and TV campaigns have proved decisive in shaping public opinion and directing the choices of people in elections. People are profoundly and inevitably influenced by the media in general but more specifically by the electronic media.

How do we portray our case in this context? How much will the media influence or affect the direction and eventually outcome of our election? Will people be influenced by what they see on TV or listen to on the radio and decide their vote or do they use other systems of choice? Today, there are of course large rallies in public squares or halls and the social media platforms which lately have become more of a terrific influence on our youths.

The dangers of abuse of social media (facebook, twitter, instagram, you tube etc.) is however well palpable because they could be abused. There are no editors or people who could be brought to account as they are free platforms which are susceptible of misuses.

The challenges pertaining to the use of social media are now more than ever compelling and urgent. We are in a digital world and there is probably little we can or should do to hamper it without being accused of restraining freedom of expression.

But the responsibility of protecting law and order and maintaining peace becomes inevitable to any government worth the name. Security issues do have priority in these cases and that is why there are concerns in this regard especially when we move closer to the election season.

The role of political people is here evident and if they stand up to the challenges responsibly, we can avoid the worst instincts of certain anti-peace and anti-Ethiopia elements.

Some dangerous releases on social media have been made in the past with fabricated or doctored images and this could very easily create explosive emotions that could be difficult to restrain. That is why among the media means we use today the social media could present the most difficult challenges.

People with ill intentions could inflict huge damages to the credibility of any political party or politicians using false or fake information and fake videos as a proof of wrong doing or ill intention.

The way we have come to use our social media outlets will very much define the veracity of the information we come to be subjected to because we have seen in the past many unsubstantiated information used for political purposes and that is the worst kind of abuse of the media with troubling consequences!

In a society with questionable digital knowhow such as ours and with so many already advanced with the abuse we observe for a quantity of purposes (such as power or money or even glory etc )and with little to do in terms of verifying the authenticity of information, the likelihood of being abused is very high and the damages to our democratic system is bound to be deeper than we can afford or be able to cope with.

The most we can hope is that all political parties and political personalities who are vying to take part in the elections do have their due space to introduce and explain their positions in a frank and candid manner, in simple language, and without bad faith or without trying to do some negative campaigning on other parties rather than focus on their own strengths.

Besides, if there can be equitable and fair distribution of air time and other media publications where these political parties can familiarize themselves to their constituencies and try and convince them to vote for them, the results could be positive.

Our hope is also that every candidate be given the opportunity to present their case and be able to present them clearly to the voters and be available for any eventual question and answer sessions from the media and other people involved in the election processes to clear things up.

This would be the only peaceful and valid manner of exercising democratic rights and eventually enable voters to choose from all kinds of candidates we believe will achieve our development objectives, or respond to our aspirations.

It is clear that people have been lied to often by politicians and if they are now skeptical about any process, you could hardly blame them. The worst case scenario was the famous 2005 election here when things appeared to have been valid and full of hope until polling day when a host of irregularities threw doubts on the process and finally on the outcome of the same.

What then followed is in the memory of most people who were adults in 2005 and had bright hopes of a transition to a certain democratic process. Instead, the worst consequences ensued and people were subjected to all sorts of violations of basic human rights in an apparent 'revenge' for having made the 'wrong choices'.

All the indications were showing to the defeat of the incumbent, an eventuality that was never considered and of course there was no readiness to accept and admit defeat! Citizens were convinced that their voices were stolen and that all the hopes they had entertained to transition to a people's government were shattered to dust!

If this time the share of usage of the media is equally distributed among all political forces that are ready to take part legally in the elections, and if people are given the opportunity to register legally and are given the chance to make their choices freely, without any pressure, both hidden or overt; if parties refrain from only talking badly of other contenders rather than focus on their own platform and ideas, refraining from shooting at opponents through misinformation and 'character assassination' etc.

all nasty means used to advance one's political objectives, we can have hopes that the public will use their right to choose whichever party is most suitable for their ideas or policies in free, fair and transparent elections.

If on the other hand we make it all a matter of identity or origin or belief and not of ideas and thoughts, then we can never deserve a good government capable of addressing the perennial issues and challenges of our society.

Then, our attempts to a democratic practice shall have served little. We would be one step ahead but two behind! It would be one more chance squandered and we would hardly come out of the dark tunnel we are currently in hoping to see the light at the end!