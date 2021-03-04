Uganda: Museveni Meets Top Security Commanders

President Museveni on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with his top army and police commanders at State House Entebbe to discuss the security situation in the country.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, did not give details of the meeting but according to sources, the President thanked the service commanders, division commanders, commanders of motorised units and independent units for overseeing security during the just concluded elections.

"I didn't attend the meeting and I don't know what was discussed. But still, the details are not for everyone to know," Brig Byekwaso said.

According to sources, the meeting also discussed the security situation in Karamoja Sub-region where cattle rustling has resumed, Somalia and Kampala, where soldiers were deployed last year during the presidential election campaigns.

Uganda has more than 6,000 soldiers in Somalia deployed to support the government Somalia which is supposed to hold elections this year.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, his deputy, Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi, and three service commanders of Land Forces under Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, the Reserve Force Commander, Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany, and Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya of Air Force.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, who was recently given the directive by the President to arrest security operatives using vans commonly known as "drones" represented the police.

The Commander of Special Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and the Military police boss, Col Keith Katungi, whose units are referred as independent also attended the meeting.

Others are the Mechanised Brigade commander, Brig Deus Sande based in Masaka, and Brig Charles Byanyima from the Motorised Infantry Brigade in Nakasongaola.

All the five division commanders attended as well as the recently created Mountain Division in Rwenzori region commanded by Brig Moses Kwikiriza.

Commanders who attended meeting

1. PS Ministry of Defence, Rosette Byengoma

2.CDF, Gen David Muhoozi

3. Deputy CDF, Gen Wilson Mbadi

4. Comm. Land Forces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu

5. Comm. Special Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kaineruga

6. Comm. Air Forces Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya

7. Comm. Reserve Forces, Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany

8. Sr Pred'l adviser on Military Affairs Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso

9. Deputy IGP, Maj Gen Paul Lokech

10. Deputy Land Forces Comm, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma

11. Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Abel Kandiho

12. First Div Commander Maj Gen Sam Kawagga

13. Chief of Staff Land Forces, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda

14. Dep Commander of Land Forces Maj Gen Steven Rwabantu

15. Chief of Staff Reserve Forces Maj Gen Hudson Mukasa

16. Chief Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Matsiko

17. Deputy Air Force Commander Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi

18.Director of CID Grace Akullo

19. Kampala Joint Security Operations Coordinator Brig Kayanja Muhanga

20. Commander of Marines Brig Michael Nyarwa

21. Commander of Military Police Col Keith Katungi

22. Director of Crime Intelligence Col Ddamulira Sserunjogi

23. Deputy Commander of Land Forces Maj Gen Steven Rwabantu

24. Third Division Commander Brig Joseph Balikuddembe

25. Fourth Division Commander Brig Bonny Bamwiseki

26. Second Division Commander Brig Francis Takirwa

27. Deputy Special Forces Commander Brig Peter Onzia Candia

28. Deputy Air Force Commander Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi

29. Comm of Motorised Infantry Brigade Brig Charles Byanyima

30. Third Division Commander Brig Joseph Balikuddembe

31. Commander of Mechanised Brigade Brig Deus Sande

32. The Fifth Division Commander Brig Arthur Bainomugisha

33. Commander of Mountain Division Brig Moses Kwikiriza

34. Special Forces Dir of Personnel and Admn Col Bisizori

35. Officer in Charge of Budget Col George Mukanda