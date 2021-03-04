Uganda: Sudan Leader Visits Museveni

President Museveni yesterday received the chairman of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Sudan, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who paid a courtesy call on him at State House Entebbe.

Gen Fattah, who is the current chairman of the regional body Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad), is also the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan.

The Sudanese leader congratulated President Museveni for his victory in the recently concluded elections in Uganda, describing the President as an inspiring leader in the region and Africa.

"I wish to say congratulations to you, the people of Uganda and the entire region upon winning the recent elections. You are an inspiring leader in the region and Africa," he said.

President Museveni and his guest discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the two countries Uganda and the Republic of Sudan as well as regional matters.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Sam Kutesa, and senior government officials attended the meeting.