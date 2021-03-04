Tanzania: Mwinyi's Zanzibar Cabinet Now Complete After Swearing-in Three Ministers

4 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday concluded forming his cabinet by appointing former Union Finance and Planning minister Saada Mkuya Salum and two ACT-Wazalendo members into ministerial posts in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Ms Mkuya has been appointed the Minister of State in the First Vice President's Office, while Mr Omar Said Shaaban becomes the minister of Trade and Industrial Development, according to a statement signed by the Revolutionary Council and Chief Secretary Zena Ahmed Said.

Another member of ACT-Wazalendo, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, becomes the minister of Health, Social Welfare, the Elderly, Gender and Children.

"Their appointment takes effect on March 3, 2021. All appointees will take oath today at 10am," reads the statement in part.

During the scheduled event, Dr Mwinyi will swear in the new Commissioner of the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB), Mr Salum Yusuf Ali, who was appointed on February 10, this year.

December 7, 2020, President Mwinyi appointed Mr Shaaban and Mr Mazrui members of the House of Representatives through powers vested in him under Article 66 of the Constitution of Zanzibar of 1984.

