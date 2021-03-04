Nigeria: Governors to Meet Thursday On Covid-19 Vaccines, Distribution

4 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The governors of the 36 states in Nigeria, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), will on Thursday meet over the COVID-19 vaccines and distribution in the country.

The governors, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the Head, Media and Public Affairs of NGF Secretariat, said the emergency meeting would be held virtually.

"The meeting is of a single-item agenda, which will discuss the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines and their distribution in the country," he said.

Bello-Barkindo said the meeting, according to the invitations sent to the governors, would commence at 5 p.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had on Tuesday in Abuja received 3.92 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine was shipped into Nigeria via the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF, and WHO.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, WHO, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), working in partnership with UNICEF, the World Bank, Civil Society Organisations, manufacturers, and others.

The federal government had also launched a website to register Nigerians for the vaccination.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

