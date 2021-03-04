Africa: Collision of Failures - How Biovac and a 'Lack of Vision' Got South Africa Into a Vaccine Mess

3 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Inclusive growth during a pandemic looks as elusive as ever, but it's less about economics and more about politics. A Wits webinar session Professor Imraan Valodia and Judge Dennis Davis dived into the quagmire.

It was pouring with rain when Cyril Ramaphosa and a clot of politicians stood on the airport tarmac in late January to welcome the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines.

That soggy image got economist Professor Imraan Valodia wondering just how South Africa got to the point of having to import vaccines in the first place. What happened to its vaccine production capability?

His questions led to bigger questions: what's happened to South Africa's inclusive economic growth plan? What happened to the promise of a better life for all?

Don't want to see ads?

The answers, the dean in the Wits Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management says, include the tale of South Africa's vaccine institute, Biovac, formed 17 years ago according to public-private partnership principles. Until June 2020, it was split into 52.5% private consortium and 47.5% government.

"In the last 20 years Biovac has produced one vaccine in the country [the last being the BCG tuberculosis shot that ceased production in 2001]," said Valodia, who...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.