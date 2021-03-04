South Africa: Public-Private Partnerships Hold the Key to Mass Covid-19 Vaccinations in Africa

analysis

It makes no sense to reinvent the wheel by building a mass vaccination programme from scratch in Africa. We can mount this effort through existing resources and partnerships between health authorities, international brands, leaders, churches, tech companies, even military logistics partners, and all the seasoned HIV, TB and malaria organisations that already know their way around.

Mass Covid-19 immunisation efforts have kicked off in the US, Britain and Europe, and Africa -- a key vaccine development site -- will soon follow suit thanks to local health authorities and the likes of the international Covax programme and Africa CDC.

However, rolling out mass vaccination efforts does not start and end with the purchase of enough doses. In several African regions, practical challenges demand innovation and leapfrogging through strategic partnerships.

Challenges around vaccine distribution in Africa

The Africa CDC has secured 780 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine with the aim to vaccinate 60% of the continent's adult population. This would mean distributing and administering one to two million doses per day for the next 24 months.

The African Union has secured a further 270 million doses of the vaccines for distribution from April 2021. But they are not equipped for mass...