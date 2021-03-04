South Africa: German Property Company Deutsche Konsum Heads for the JSE

analysis

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, a German property company with real estate investment trust (REIT) status in Germany, will debut on the JSE's main board on 8 March with a secondary listing. Not everyone is impressed.

Like Sirius Real Estate, Schroder Pan European, EPP, Hammerson and Globe Trade Centre, which all have secondary listings on the JSE, Deutsche Konsum REIT hopes to appeal to South African investors' appetite for offshore property investments.

The company will list in the Retail REITs sector of the JSE under the abbreviated name DKR. With a market capitalisation of about €557-million, the company invests in convenience retail properties in micro-locations in the central and regional areas of Germany outside of major cities and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The DKR real estate portfolio will consist of 165 convenience retail properties with a market value of about €829-million.

The company was formed by Rolf Elgeti, a former London-based analyst who saw an opportunity in German real estate and moved there in the early 2000s.

The investment focus across DKR is on non-cyclical retail tenants, such as food retailers, retail warehouse stores, drugstores and the like which provide "essential" services and goods to consumers.

"This has made...