Nigeria: Northern Traders Lift Blockade On Perishable Food Supply to South

Northern traders have agreed to begin the supply of perishable food items to southern states and end the blockade of food trucks that began on February 25.

It was gathered that traders agreed to a partial suspension of blockage.

"The partial suspension was made by the dealers of perishable goods," a source told THISDAY yesterday.

The Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, held a meeting with the leadership of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) in Abuja.

Awwalu Aliyu, an official of the union, who spoke in Kano on Tuesday, said the decision not to supply food to the south was not to starve southerners but to protest attacks on their members.

Aliyu alleged that some members in the south were killed, maimed and lost properties, especially during the #EndSARS protest and the recent Shasha market crisis in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

He had said the union preferred that farm produce go to waste rather than tolerate "continued attacks" on its members in the south.

The situation has led to an increase in the prices of food in the southern part of the country.

On Monday, the AUFCDN said the Department of State Services (DSS) invited Mohammed Tahir, the union's president, over the decision to block the delivery of food items from the north to the south.