South Africa: North West Provincial Legislature Congratulates Newly Elected Chairpersons of Committees

press release

The North West Provincial Legislature's Chairperson of Chairpersons' of Committees, Hon. Priscilla Williams has congratulated Hon. Gavin Edwards on being elected as the new Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development,a vacancy that was created when Hon Williams was elected to the position of Chair of Chairs,and Hon. Jacquiline Theologo on being elected the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on the Oversight of the North West Provincial Legislature,which became vacant when Hon De Wet Nel resigned in a letter submitted to the Speaker.

Hon Priscilla Williams cited that she hopes that the newly elected Chairpersons will play a critical role in exercising and upholding the principles of democracy enshrined in our Constitution. She congratulated them and wished them well in their new responsibilities. "Your efforts will assist in moving the Legislature forward" said Hon Priscilla Williams.