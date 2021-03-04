Namibia: City Owed N$1 Billion for Services

THE City of Windhoek yesterday disclosed that residents, government ministries and businesses collectively owe it over N$1 billion, yet it keeps delivering services.

The municipality has managed to clear its debt with NamPower, which once stood at N$268 million, and plans to make a timely payment to NamWater, Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda yesterday said during a press conference.

To get the monies owed, the municipality has been disconnecting the services of residents, government ministries and businesses of which the accounts have been in arrears for more than 30 days.

"We have been struggling to collect money owed to us by some of our clients," City of Windhoek spokesperson Harold Akwenye said in a statement last week.

The city's finance executive, Jennifer Comalie, said they have been doing their level best to collect money owed to them to ensure they are able to honour their debts.

"It is not just NamPower and NamWater; we owe other creditors too and are doing what we can to get the bills paid," she said.

PAYING DUES

Despite the N$1 billion owed to the municipality, Comalie said the City of Windhoek has been paying NamPower every month since the beginning of last year to clear its arrears, as well as keep up with its current account.

"We have been paying them that N$268 million in instalments, which we agreed on while honouring our current account, which is around N$130 million," she said.

She said the municipality made a payment arrangement with NamPower in 2020 when they were N$268 million in debt with the power utility.

Over the last few months, the municipality has raked up a bill of N$50 million with NamWater.

Comalie said this amount does not put the city in arrears, and that it is rather its current account that is due for payment in about two weeks.

Comalie was referring to a social media post by minister of agriculture, water and land reform Calle Schlettwein, who said the municipality owes NamPower and NamWater N$94 million and N$54 million, respectively.