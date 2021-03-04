Namibia: Desalination Project Not a 'Masisi and Geingob Personal Deal'

THE office of Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi says there is nothing wrong with the ongoing talks between the neighbouring country and Namibia regarding a possible partnership on a desalination project that could provide the two drought-stricken nations with water.

Masisi visited Namibia last week Thursday on invitation of president Hage Geingob to talk about the proposed project.

He also witnessed a presentation by Russian billionaire Rashid Sardarov on a possible investment into the initiative.

In a short statement posted on Twitter, Masisi's office said there is nothing wrong with the neighbouring country having interest in the proposed project, and added that it is not "a Masisi and Geingob personal deal".