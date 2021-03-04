South Africa: National Treasury On Release of the Local Government Revenue and Expenditure Report for the Second Quarter of 2020/21

press release

National Treasury has released the local government revenue and expenditure report for the second quarter of the 2020/21 financial year. This report covers the performance against the adopted budgets of local government for the second quarter of the municipal financial year ending on 31 December 2020 and includes spending against conditional grant allocations for the same period.

Noteworthy, is that the report is prepared by using figures from the Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts (mSCOA) data strings. The mSCOA Regulations were promulgated on 22 April 2014 and prescribes the uniform recording and classification of municipal budget and financial information at a transaction level. All municipalities and municipal entities had to comply with the Regulations by 01 July 2017. The mSCOA Regulations require that municipalities upload their budget and financial information in a data string format to the Local Government portal across the six mSCOA regulated segments.

The report is part of the In-year Management, Monitoring and Reporting System for Local Government (IYM), which enables provincial and national government to exercise oversight over municipalities, and identify possible problems in implementing municipal budgets and conditional grants.

The credibility of the information contained in the mSCOA data strings is a concern. At the core of the problem is:

The incorrect use of the mSCOA and municipal accounting practices by municipalities;

A large number of municipalities are not budgeting, transacting and reporting directly in or from their core financial systems. Instead they prepare their budgets and reports on excel spreadsheet and then import the excel spreadsheets into the system. Often this manipulation of data lead to unauthorised, irregular, fruitful and wasteful (UIFW) expenditure and fraud and corruption as the controls that are built into the core financial systems are not triggered and transactions go through that should not; and

Municipalities are not locking their adopted budgets or their financial systems at month-end to ensure prudent financial management. To enforce municipalities to lock their budgets and close their financial system at month-end in 2020/21, the Local Government Portal will be locked at the end of each quarter. System vendors were also requested to build this functionality into their municipal financial systems.

The actual COVID-19 expenditure reported by municipalities for the first six months of the 2020/21 municipal financial year is included as a separate Annexure to this publication.

The Section 71 report facilitates transparency, better in-year management as well as the oversight of budgets. This makes these reports management tools and early warning mechanisms for councils, provincial legislatures and officials in order to monitor and improve municipal performance. The improvement of the credibility of the data strings is therefore a priority for National and provincial treasuries.

KEY TRENDS:

Aggregate trends

In aggregate, municipalities spent 43.9 per cent, or R215 billion, of the total adopted expenditure budget of R489.4 billion as at 31 December 2020 (second quarter results for the 2020/21). In respect of revenue, aggregate billing and other revenue amounted to 50.7 per cent, or R245.5 billion, of the total adopted revenue budget of R484.3 billion.

Of the adopted operating expenditure budget amounting to R419.3 billion, R192 billion or 45.8 per cent was spent by 31 December 2020.

Municipalities have adopted a budget of R126.5 billion in respect of salaries and wages, which represent a slight increase of R1.5 billion or 1 per cent from the adopted budget of R125.0 billion for the 2019/20 municipal financial year. This constitutes 30.2 per cent of the total adopted operational expenditure budget of R419.3 billion. As at 31 December 2020, R63.7 billion or 50.4 per cent of this budget was spent.

In the period under review, capital expenditure amounted to R23 billion, or 32.7 per cent, of the adopted capital budget of R70.1 billion.

Aggregated year-to-date operating expenditure for metros amounts to R117.9 billion or 47.5 per cent of their adopted expenditure budget of R248.1 billion. The aggregated adopted capital budget for metros in the 2020/21 financial year is R31.6 billion, of which spending was R8.9 billion or 28.3 per cent.

When billed revenue is measured against their adopted budgets, the performance of metros reflects a shortfall on water services for the second quarter of the 2020/21 financial year. This comparison excludes secondary costs incurred or actual revenues collected:

Billed water revenue totalled R12.8 billion against expenditure of R13.9 billion (deficit);

Billed energy sources revenue totalled R40.6 billion against expenditure of R37.6 billion (surplus);

Billed waste water management revenue totalled R3.6 billion against expenditure of R3.6 billion (breakeven), and

Billed waste management revenue totalled R5.5 billion against expenditure R4.5 billion (surplus).

As at 31 December 2020, aggregated revenue for secondary cities is 58.4 per cent or R39 billion for their total adopted revenue budget of R66.8 billion for the 2020/21 financial year. The year-to-date operating expenditure level of the secondary cities is 47.7 per cent or R32.5 billion of the total adopted operating budget of R68.2 billion for the 2020/21 financial year.

The performance against the adopted budget for the four core services for the secondary cities for the second quarter 2020/21 also shows surpluses against billed revenue without taking into account secondary costs incurred or actual revenues collected:

Billed water revenue totalled R5.7 billion against expenditure of R4.2 billion;

Billed electricity revenue totalled R12.9 billion against expenditure of R11.2 billion;

Billed waste water management revenue totalled R2.1 billion against expenditure of R1.3 billion; and

Billed waste management revenue totalled R1.8 billion against expenditure of R1.1 billion.

Capital spending levels for secondary cities are reported at 51.1 per cent or R3.7 billion of the adopted capital budget of R7.2 billion.

Aggregate municipal consumer debts amounted to R230.5 billion (compared to R181.5 billion reported in the second quarter of 2019/20) as at 31 December 2020. The largest component of municipal debt relates to the households which represents 72.2 per cent or R166.5 billion while organs of state accounts for 9.0 per cent or R20.7 billion (R13.2 billion reported in the second quarter of 2019/20) of the total outstanding debtors. The businesses sector owes 16.9 per cent or R39 billion of the total outstanding debt.

It needs to be acknowledged that not all the outstanding debt of R230.5 billion is realistically collectable, as these amounts are inclusive of debt older than 90 days (historic debt that has accumulated over an extended period), interest on arrears and other recoveries. This should not be interpreted that the National Treasury by implication suggests that the balance must be written-off by municipalities.

If consumer debt is limited to below 90 days, then the actual realistically collectable amount is estimated at R37.8 billion.

Metropolitan municipalities are owed R111.2 billion (R90.1 billion reported in the second quarter of 2019/20) as at 31 December 2020, an increase of R20.1 billion when compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

Households in metropolitan areas are reported to account for R81.4 billion or 73.2 per cent of outstanding debt, followed by businesses which account for R20.1 billion or 18.1 per cent and debt owed by organs of state at R9.2 billion or 8.2 per cent of the total outstanding debt owed to metros.

For the secondary cities, R50.4 billion reported as in outstanding consumer debt. The majority of debt is owed by households amounting to R38.2 billion or 75.8 per cent of the total outstanding debt. An amount of R44.4 billion or 88.0 per cent has been outstanding for more than 90 days. An amount of R6.0 billion owed to the secondary cities is less than 90 days.

Municipalities owed their creditors R67.3 billion as at 31 December 2020, an increase of R19.8 billion when compared to the R47.5 billion reported in the first quarter of 2020/21.

Municipalities in the Free State have the highest outstanding creditors greater than 90 days at R13.3 billion, followed by Mpumalanga at R11.7 billion and then Gauteng at R5.9 billion.

The total balance on borrowing for all municipalities equates to R70.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. This includes long term loans of R48.8 billion, long term marketable bonds of R11.6 billion, long term non-marketable bonds of R6.8 billion and short-term loans of R3.6 billion. The balance represents other short- and long-term financing instruments.

As at 31 December 2020, the total investments made by municipalities equates to R37.6 billion. This is R3.7 billion more than the R33.9 billion reported in the first quarter of 2020/21. Investments included bank deposits of R31.9 billion, guaranteed endowment policies (sinking policies) of R4.6 billion, listed corporate bonds of R1.0 billion and some small investments.

Conditional Grants

Conditional Grants Expenditure as at 31 December 2020

The DoRA allocated a total amount of R132.5 billion to local government for the 2020/21 financial year. This constitutes unconditional transfers of the Equitable Share (R74.6 billion), direct conditional grants allocated for capacity grants (R1.9 billion), direct conditional grants for infrastructure projects (R41.8 billion) and Indirect conditional grants to the tune of R7.5 billion. Transfers to local government continue to grow above inflation over the medium term. These allocations exclude the General fuel levy sharing with metropolitan municipalities in the amount of R14 billion from the R13.2 billion allocated in the previous year.

As at the 31 December 2020, of the R29.8 billion was allocated to municipalities as direct conditional grants and a total of R18.9 billion was transferred to municipalities which represents 63.3 per cent of the 2020/21 direct allocations. From the total transferred amount of R18.9 billion a total amount spent as at end of second quarter is R10.7 billion which equates to 56.7 per cent expenditure of the transferred amount. The total expenditure of 35.9 per cent is reported against the total allocation of direct transfers.

A total amount of R5.2 billion has been allocated to metropolitan municipalities. From this allocation a total of R2.7 billion was transferred as at 31 December 2020. The expenditure reported by metropolitan municipalities amounts to R1.7 billion which is equivalent to an aggregate expenditure of 29.7 per cent against the total allocation reported as expenditure. The USDG as a supplementary grant is excluded from this amount. Expenditure on supplementary grants forms part of the total capital expenditure of cities and therefore any separate supplementary grant report would not reflect a true picture of its performance.

The highest performing metro was the Mangaung municipality, followed by the eThekwini municipality with reported overall expenditure of 48.8 per cent and 45.5 per cent respectively against the allocated amount of R220 million and R884.7 million respectively.

The lowest performing metropolitan municipalities are the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the City of Johannesburg municipality with expenditure of 9.3 per cent and 14.2 per cent respectively.

Capacity Building and Other Conditional Grants Expenditure as at 31 December 2020

A total of R1.9 billion is allocated to capacity building and other conditional grants. These grants are intended to assist municipalities in the development of their management, planning, technical, budgeting and financial management capabilities in the 2020/21 financial year. Included in the allocation is the Municipal Disaster Grant to assist municipalities in alleviating the impact of a disaster such as the COVID-19 pandemic which has been declared a disaster.

A total amount of R1.3 billion was transferred to municipality for capacity building purposes and the aggregate expenditure as at end of 2nd Quarter was R744 million which equates to 39.1 per cent of the total allocation. However, the expenditure against the transferred amount equates to 55.7 per cent.

The highest performing conditional grant under this category during the second quarter is the Infrastructure Skills Development Grant (ISDG) with reported performance of 69.4 per cent, followed by the Expanded Public Works Programme Grant (EPWP) at 51.9 per cent.

The lowest performing grant in the second quarter ended 31 December 2020 is the Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management Grant (EEDSM) with reported expenditure performance of 16.8 per cent. The low expenditure reported on the grant is as a result of most projects being in the procurement stage and the late appointment of service providers.

Infrastructure Conditional Grants Expenditure as at 31 December 2020

National transfers for infrastructure, excluding indirect or in-kind allocations to Transferring National Officers executing specific projects on behalf of municipalities in the municipal area, amounts to R27.9 billion in the 2020/21 financial year.

A total amount of R17.6 billion was transferred to municipality for infrastructure purposes and the aggregate expenditure as at end of 2nd Quarter was R9.9 billion which equates to 35.7 per cent of the total allocation. However, the expenditure against the transferred amount equates to 56 per cent.

The highest performing direct Infrastructure grants to municipalities during the second quarter is the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) which reported performance of 42.7 per cent, followed by the Water Services Infrastructure Grant which reported performance of 35.9 per cent.

The lowest performing direct infrastructure grants are the Rural Roads Asset Management Systems Grant and the Integrated National Electrification Programme Grant which reported expenditures of 19.8 per cent and 21.7 per cent respectively. As a result, National Treasury together with transferring national officers administering conditional grants have initiated the stopping and reallocation process in terms of sections 19 and 20 of 2020 DoRA. This process minimizes the risk of underspending and potential use of conditional grants for unintended purposes by re allocating funding to municipalities that have fast tracked on their projects.

Indirect grants (both infrastructure and capacity) allocated to municipalities amounted to R6.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year. Indirect grants are allocations whereby the National Transferring Officers are responsible for implementation and administering the grants. Performance monitoring for these grants are not included as part of the Section 71 publications because municipalities do not receive these allocations directly (allocations in- kind). Reporting on these transfers should be included in the Section 40 reporting requirements for National Department as articulated in the Public Finance Management Act, 1999 (Act No. 1 of 1999).

The overall performance by municipalities as at end of 2nd Quarter of 37.2 per cent is low, however the Covid-19 pandemic affected many operations in municipalities and thus contributing to the lower than expected performance as at end of second quarter.

COVID-19 Response allocation to municipalities

The DoRAA was enacted in terms of section 214 of the Constitution which requires that the annual Division of Revenue Act be enacted only after taking account of factors in sub- sections (2)(a) to (j). These include the national interest, provision of debt, the needs of national government and emergencies; the allocation of resources to provide basic services and meet developmental needs, fiscal capacity and efficiency of the provincial and local spheres; the reduction of economic disparities; and the promotion of stability and predictability.

The 2020 DoRAA came as a result of the special national adjustment budget in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, wherein funds had to be added, reprioritised between and within conditional grants and released to assist municipalities to better respond to the pandemic. To that effect R11 billion has been added to the local government equitable share to assist municipalities to maintain the provision of existing services despite temporary decline in revenue collections.

The R11 billion allocated to municipalities in order to respond to COVID-19 impact was transferred to all municipalities during the in the month of December in line with the approved municipal Payment Schedule.

A summary of key aggregated information is included in the tables in Annexure A.

Further details on this report can be accessed on the National Treasury's website: www.treasury.gov.za.