Namibia: Booys Aims for Bail After Rape Arrest

4 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

A CORONAVIRUS contact yesterday prevented a bail application by former National Council member Steve Biko Booys, who has been in police custody on a rape charge for the past month, from starting as planned in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court.

Booys' bail hearing will have to be rescheduled after public prosecutor Veruka Njembo, who was due to represent the state, was notified yesterday that he would have to go into isolation since a person with whom he had been in contact had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Defence lawyer Trevor Brockerhoff was set to represent Booys in his application to be granted bail.

Booys (42), a former regional councillor for the Okahandja constituency who also represented the Otjozondjupa region in the National Council from 2015 to 2020, has been in custody for the past four weeks following his arrest on two counts of rape.

In the charges that he is facing, the state is alleging that he raped a 21-year-old woman at Okahandja on 16 January and also on 17 January this year. It is also alleged that the complainant was raped while she was affected by sleep or intoxicating liquor or a substance that mentally incapacitated her.

Booys' case was postponed to 8 April for further investigations to be carried out when he made his first court appearance on 3 February.

With his planned bail hearing thrown off course, Booys did not appear in court yesterday.

He is being held in custody at Seeis Police Station, east of Windhoek.

Read the original article on Namibian.

