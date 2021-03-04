Namibia: Three Nac Managers Resign Over Disciplinary Charges

THREE managers have resigned from the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) in recent months, following disciplinary charges against one of them.

NAC chief executive officer Bisey /Uirab, who confirmed the resignations yesterday, said the employee in question is facing disciplinary charges relating to gross misconduct.

"I can confirm that three managers have resigned in recent months. The company was on the verge of instituting disciplinary proceedings against one of the staff members who resigned.

"The envisaged disciplinary proceedings were based on grounds of gross misconduct," he said.

Two of the managers were from the finance department and one from the human resources department, /Uirab said.

He did not disclose the exact charges, saying they are confidential.

/Uirab said the company is entitled to investigate complaints of irregularities and contraventions of its disciplinary code.

"Should it be found that a staff member has contravened the policy, disciplinary proceedings must be instituted to safeguard the interest of the institution, and transgressions cannot be allowed to be committed without decisive action being taken," he said.

/Uirab, however, said the intended disciplinary proceeding had nothing to do with allegations made by Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Nico Smit recently.

"I can, however, further confirm that the intended disciplinary proceeding did not relate to the procurement of sanitisers, nor did any of the resignations have anything to do with or were motivated by the said procurement," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Labour Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Smit on Tuesday asked minister of works and transport John Mutorwa to clarify an alleged inflation in the price of the procurement of hand sanitisers.

According to Smit, the NAC bought 1 035 500 ml of hand sanitisers from a local business called Crewfield Investment CC for N$388 332, with a unit cost of N$375,20.

"Will the minister agree that the question of buying N$388 332 worth of hand sanitisers from a non-pharmaceutical business at grossly inflated prices could be regarded as possibly corrupt?" he asked Mutorwa.

He further requested that /Uirab investigate the transaction and report the findings thereof to the National Assembly.

Smit also wanted to know who owns Crewfield Investment CC, whether they are Namibians, and how exactly the tender was awarded to the company.

"If tenders were called for, was Crewfield's price the lowest or the best?" Smit asked.

/Uirab has previously publicly stated that the matter is of an internal nature.