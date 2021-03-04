Tunisia: Second Edition of Amwej Call for Projects for Sustainable Blue Economy, Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — The Saison Bleue initiative is launching the second edition of the Tunisian call for projects "AMWEJ," for a sustainable blue economy, targeting municipalities, NGOs, associations and startups involved in the maritime sector.

Candidate projects must be submitted no later than May 28, says a press release issued Thursday by the Saison Bleue, specifying that they will be presented to potential partners during the 4th edition of the Bizerte World Sea Forum, on October 1.

The Saison Bleue will single out one project among those that were labelled and will provide it with the necessary support and funding worth 30 thousand dinars, adds the same source.

This call for projects aims to encourage, support and develop innovation, science, research and technology in the service of maritime industries and the blue economy.

It also seeks to enhance the value of sea products, the blue economic sectors, productive investments, ecological tourism and maritime leisure and to offere training in the various sea trades, with a view to supporting entrepreneurship, initiative and job creation.

Besides, AMWEJ aims to combat pollution and damage of all kinds affecting the Tunisian coastline.

The shortlisted projects will be announced at the launch of the 4th edition of the Saison Bleue, scheduled for June 8, the press release points out, adding that the winner of AMWEJ 2021 will be announced at the Bizerte World Sea Forum on October 1.

Interested candidates are invited to apply by clicking on this link: http://lasaisonbleue.com/participer-au-projet/

Created in 2018, the Saison Bleue is an initiative born of civil society and environmental stakeholders to highlight Tunisia's exceptional maritime potential and that of the blue economy while raising awareness among decision-makers and citizens about the vulnerability of the coastline and the sea.