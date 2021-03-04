Ghana: Change of British High Commissioner to Ghana - Harriet Thompson

press release

Ms Harriet Thompson has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Ghana and Non-resident British High Commissioner to the Republic of Benin in succession to Mr Iain Walker who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Thompson will take up her appointment during Summer 2021.

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Harriet Clare Thompson

Married to: Nicholas Paul Thompson

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office