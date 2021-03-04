Zimbabwe: Engineers Celebrate Sustainable Development

The Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE), the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe (ECZ), the Zimbabwe Association of Consulting Engineers (ZACE) and their partners celebrate The World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development which was proclaimed by UNESCO at its 40th General Conference in 2019.

The World Engineering Day is celebrated worldwide on 4 March each year.

The day offers an opportunity to highlight engineers and engineering achievements in our modern world and improve public understanding of how engineering and technology are central to modern life and for sustainable development.

The World Engineering Day 2021 (WED2021), with the theme: "Engineering for A Healthy Planet -- Celebrating the UNESCO Engineering Report", will focus on celebrating the launch of the 2nd UNESCO Engineering Report "Engineering for Sustainable Development: Delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals".

Ten years after the publication of the 1st UNESCO Engineering Report, "Engineering: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities for Development", the new report highlights the crucial role of engineering in delivering the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, shows how inclusive and gender equitable engineering profession can bring about new perspectives and thus respond to the shortage of engineers, showcases of engineering innovations for implementation of the SDGs, analyses progresses and challenges in engineering education and capacity building, and summarises the regional trends in engineering development.

Finally, it gives recommendations for developing engineering for the SDGs, and calls for global cooperation with Government and multiple stakeholders to promote the development of engineering for the SDGs.

The World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), together with its members and partners, will celebrate the World Engineering Day and will include hosting a series of webinars, poster design competition, videos collection from young engineers, etc.

All engineering institutions, universities and businesses are invited to celebrate the World Engineering Day. -- The Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE).