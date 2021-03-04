Zimbabwe: Activist Remanded Over Breaching Conditions

MDC-Alliance youth activist and former Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) secretary-general Makomborero Haruzivishe is back in remand prison after breaching bail conditions.

Harare magistrate Mr Richard Mangosi yesterday ruled that Haruzivishe willfully defaulted court.

Haruzivishe was finally in court for the inquiry into his default after warrants of arrest were issued.

He was arrested last year for participating in alleged illegal demonstrations in Harare along with other activists including legislator Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri, Netsai Marova, Obey Sithole and other opposition activists.

He was on bail pending trial for participating in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence and violating the Covid-19 national lockdown regulations.

In his defence Haruzivishe had told the court that he was in isolation since the person he was living with had tested positive to Covid-19.

In his ruling, Mr Mangosi said there is no such indication that Haruzivishe sought medication and the court could see no reason why he failed to show up at court. His conduct was a disregard of the court laws.

Finding Haruzivishe in wilful default, Mr Mangosi ordered his bail forfeited to the State and then remanded him in custody to March 19.

Haruzivishe last week appeared in court on new allegations of forcing his way together with others, into Impala Motor Spares and detaining employees, whom they accused of causing the arrest of their colleague Takudzwa Ngadziore last year.

He was facing charges of kidnapping, participating in a gathering with intent to commit public violence, and of breaching peace or bigotry, when he appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova.