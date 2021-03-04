Nigeria: Govt Extends Work From Home Directive for Gl12 Officers, Below

4 March 2021
Affected staff will continue to work from home till March ending.

The Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja extended working from home directive for civil servants from GL 12 and below until the end of March.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made the announcement in a statement issued by Abdulganiyu Aminu, Director Press and Public Relations, office of the HOCSF.

"All public servants on GL12 and below have been directed to continue working from home till the end of March 2021," the statement said.

Mrs Yemi-Esan said the latest directive was in adherence to the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

She stressed that the COVID-19 downward trend needed to be maintained, therefore, there was need for the extension of the work-from-home directive.

The Head of Service also emphasised the need for all public servants to continue to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of the pandemic.

She enjoined all Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive officers to bring the content of the circular to all concerned and ensure strict compliance. (NAN)

