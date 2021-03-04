Nigeria: Police Intensify Manhunt for Gunmen Who Attacked Travellers in Osun

4 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The gunmen were reported to have killed a traveller while some other passengers were kidnapped and taken into the bush.

The Police in Osun says it has intensified manhunt to arrest the gunmen who attacked travellers on the Obokun-Osogbo road at Ajebandele Village, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun.

The gunmen were reported to have killed a traveller while some other passengers were kidnapped and taken into the bush.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Command's Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, led officers, vigilantes, and local hunters to comb the bushes the criminals retreated into.

"Sequel to the incident of Tuesday, where a gang of criminals, at about 7:40 p.m., emerged from the bush and blocked Ibokun/Osogbo road, along Oja-Tuntun area, Egbeda town, to rob and kidnap travellers, the police, while responding to the distress call, rescued two female passengers with bullet wounds.

"A driver was however killed by the criminals while attempting to manoeuvre and escape their blockade, but the two rescued injured females were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

"Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, in his assiduous task in ensuring that the state is not a safe haven for criminals; personally led the combined team of Police officers, vigilante and local hunters to comb bushes to ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

"The CP reiterated his resolute that, all forms of criminal incendiary will be checkmated in all nook and crannies of the state.

"He warned criminals to have a rethink as the Command has declared total war on unscrupulous elements," she said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.