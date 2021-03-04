Nigeria: Police Intensify Manhunt for Gunmen Who Attacked Travellers in Osun

The gunmen were reported to have killed a traveller while some other passengers were kidnapped and taken into the bush.

The Police in Osun says it has intensified manhunt to arrest the gunmen who attacked travellers on the Obokun-Osogbo road at Ajebandele Village, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Command's Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, led officers, vigilantes, and local hunters to comb the bushes the criminals retreated into.

"Sequel to the incident of Tuesday, where a gang of criminals, at about 7:40 p.m., emerged from the bush and blocked Ibokun/Osogbo road, along Oja-Tuntun area, Egbeda town, to rob and kidnap travellers, the police, while responding to the distress call, rescued two female passengers with bullet wounds.

"A driver was however killed by the criminals while attempting to manoeuvre and escape their blockade, but the two rescued injured females were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

"Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, in his assiduous task in ensuring that the state is not a safe haven for criminals; personally led the combined team of Police officers, vigilante and local hunters to comb bushes to ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

"The CP reiterated his resolute that, all forms of criminal incendiary will be checkmated in all nook and crannies of the state.

"He warned criminals to have a rethink as the Command has declared total war on unscrupulous elements," she said.

