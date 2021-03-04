Nigeria: 40 Years After, Senate Probes Abandonment of Badagry-Sokoto Highway

The Senate has mandated its committees on Works, Finance and National Planning and Economic Development to investigate the abandonment of the Badagry-Sokoto Expressway, 40 years after the project was initiated.

It asked the committees to jointly inter-face with the Ministry of Works, the Federal Road Maintenance Agency and other relevant stakeholders to determine why the highway had been abandoned for such a long time, provide a permanent and sustainable solution.

It also urged the Federal Government to initiate Build, Operate and Transfer or Public Private Partnership process to fund the construction of the road.

This followed a motion on the floor of the Senate yesterday by Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar (Kwara North) and seven others.

The road connects 12 states; Lagos/Badagry, Ogun/Agbara, Oyo/Abeokuta, Kwara, Niger, Kebbi and Sokoto States at the national level, with Benin, Togo and Niger at the International level.

It is also the Nigerian section of the Trans-West Coastal Highway project to link 12 West African coastal nations.