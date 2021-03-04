Nigeria: Organised Labour Issues Seven-Day Strike Notice to Ekiti Assembly

4 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The union asked the Speaker to immediately reinstate 21 workers of the Assembly, allegedly disengaged by the House of Assembly Service Commission.

The Organised Labour in Ekiti State has issued a seven-day strike notice to the state Assembly over alleged irregular disengagement of some of its staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the notice, which was handed over to the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, on Wednesday, threatened to involve all workers in the state.

In the notice, Labour asked the Speaker to cause the immediate reinstatement of 21 workers of the Assembly, allegedly disengaged by the House of Assembly Service Commission (HASC), early in the year.

It threatened that workers across the state would commence an indefinite strike from Wednesday, March 10, should the Assembly fail to recall the affected workers.

NAN recalled that jobs of the affected workers were terminated in January over what was called their illegal recruitment into the service by the immediate past administration.

Copies of the letter, dated Mach 3, 2021, were made available to journalists on Wednesday.

It was signed by the Secretary of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Akinyemi Eunice; Secretary, Trade Union Congress, Kuloogun Lawrence; and a member of the Joint Negotiating Council, Gbenga Olowoyo.

The labour unions said the state leadership of the organized labour had waited patiently enough for the leadership of the Ekiti State House Assembly to address this issue of 21 sacked workers by recalling them, but to no avail.

"Consequently, the entire Civil Servants of Ekiti State, through the organised labour leadership, are hereby demanding for the immediate reinstatement of the 21 sacked workers of the House of Assembly within seven days from Thursday, March 4, 2021."

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

