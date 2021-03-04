South Africa: Cosatu Mourns the Passing of Veteran Journalist Ms Karima Brown

4 March 2021
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions mourns the untimely passing of veteran journalist and political commentator Ms Karima Brown. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.

Ms Brown was a passionate journalist who immensely contributed to shaping the South African public discourse.

She had a lively disposition and enjoyed asking probing questions to all leaders of society and decision-makers. Her untimely death has created a vacuum in not only the media fraternity but also in the country she loved.

She will be remembered as a passionate and forthright journalist and political commentator who never shied away from engaging in the battle of ideas.

May her soul Rest in Peace!

