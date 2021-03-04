Malawi: MCP Supporting PP and Not Utm in Zomba Changalume By-Election

Ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is not fielding a candidate in Zomba Changalume by-election asofficials say the party will instead be supporting a People's Party (PP) candidate.

A list of candidates from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) shows that the party does not have a candidate in the by election.

This means UTM Party will battle it out with its two Tonse alliance partners; MCP and PP.

There are also independent candidates vying for the seat which fell vacant after its legislator John Chikalimba succumbed to covid-19 last month.

The by-election in Zomba Changalume and five other constituencies and two wards are expected to take place on March 30, 2021.