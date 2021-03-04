Malawi: Bwaila Hospital Sued for Negligence

4 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A Dedza-based man has sued Bwaila Hospital, populary known as Bottom, for the death of his wife and his newly born child who died while receiving treatment at the institution.

Joseph Chijaza Phiri has said he believes both his "wife and child would be alive today" if staff at the hospital had not slept on their jobs on the material day.

According to Chijaza-Phiri, there were no staff available at the hospital on the material night his wife was due to deliver.

"My wife and child plus five others lost their lives because someone was negligent with their jobs," said Chijaza-Phiri.

Chijaza-Phiri said he has since, through the League Aid Bureau, sued Bwaila Hospital for negligence.

League Aid Bureau spokesperson, Jacqueline Ngongonda, confirmed representing Chijaza-Phiri in the case.

"We have notified the office of the Attorney General (AG) on the same on our intention to sue," said Ngongonda.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.