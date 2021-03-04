Malawi: MEC Decries Poor Voter Verification Turnout in Karonga North West

Pollster, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it is worried with the abysmal turn-out of people for the voter verification exercise currently underway in the lakeshore district.

According to MEC chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale only five percent of the 4000 registered voters at Machemo Secondary School centre have so far turned up as of Wednesday.

Kachale has since urged aspirants for the Karonga North West Constituency--in which the by-election will be held--to woe their supporters so that they verify their particulars with the commission.

"It is a very important exercise and we are urging voters to take it seriously. As MEC we will continue with our public awareness campaigns [but] we are also urging the contestants to encourage their supporters to participate in the verification exercise because it is in their best interest," said Kachali.

Karonga North West constituency fell vacant following the death of James Bond Kamwambi who succumbed to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in Ntchisi North, Arnord Kadzanja will represent Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the upcoming by-election after he beat Boniface Kadzamira in primaries.