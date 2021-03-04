Malawi: Udf's Khumbanyiwa Intensifies Campaign for His Re-Election Bid

4 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phompho - MEC Stringer

Former parliamentarian for Chikwawa East Constituency, Rodrick Khumbanyiwa of United Democratic Front (UDF) whose seat, court nullified following successful petition by his contenders during the 2019 Tripartite Elections has intensified campaign for his re- election bid.

Speaking at a rally he held in Group Village Headman Chagambatuka's area on Wednesday Khumbanyiwa urged people in the constituency to re -elect him during the upcoming 30th March by elections for him to continue development plans he lined up for the area.

Khumbanyiwa ,who was serving his second five year term before the court nullified his seat, told people during the rally that he knows their needs as he has been residing in the constituency since he became MP for the area.

The UDF candidate accepted the court's decision to nullify his victory with displeasure, nevertheless said he was confident he is going to return his position as he won the elections rightfully.

He added that he has fulfilled a number of development projects in his area such as construction of school blocks, teachers houses, health posts, boreholes and bridges saying he intends to do more once re-elected.

"We have been together all these years. You already know me. You tried me before and I have never disappointed you.

"All am requesting you is to continue giving me your support. I have a lot to offer to this area. Do not be carried away with others whose works you have not seen. Remember closest is the dearest,"aid Khumbanyiwa.

During the 2019 Tripartite Elections Khumbanyiwa was declared winner for Chikwawa East Constituency with about 8,478 votes and he was closely followed by Ginford Maulidi who stood on a DPP ticket with 8,261 votes.

The Malawi Congress Party(MCP) candidate who successfully challenged the results in court Foster Thepiwa came third with 5,428 votes.

Khumbanyiwa first became Member of Parliament for Chikwawa East Constituency in 2014 after defeating former parliamentarian for the area Ragson Kamunda Chirwa who came in as an independent MP in 2009 but eventually joined the then ruling DPP.

