Africa: Beach Soccer AFCON, Senegal 2020 - Qualifying Matches Revealed

Following the conclusion of the engagement period, and reference to the decision of the Organizing Committee of Beach Soccer and Futsal Competitions, find below the approved fixtures of the qualifiers of the 4th edition of Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2020:

- Libya vs. Morocco

- Seychelles vs. Madagascar

- Comoros vs. Mozambique

- Burundi vs. Tanzania

- Uganda vs. Ghana

- DR Congo vs. Cote d'Ivoire

The matches will be played on home and away basis where the first match will be played 26/27 March and the return match will be played on 9/10 April. The country written first will host the first match, then the return match will be played at the country written second.

Egypt has also submitted their engagement, however they are exempted from the qualifiers and will join Senegal directly to the final tournament since they are the highest ranked team, based on the results of Beach Soccer AFCON, Egypt 2018.

The eight-team final tournament will take place from May 23 to 29, 2021 in Senegal.