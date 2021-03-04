Africa: Beach Soccer AFCON, Senegal 2020 - Qualifying Matches Revealed

4 March 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Following the conclusion of the engagement period, and reference to the decision of the Organizing Committee of Beach Soccer and Futsal Competitions, find below the approved fixtures of the qualifiers of the 4th edition of Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2020:

- Libya vs. Morocco

- Seychelles vs. Madagascar

- Comoros vs. Mozambique

- Burundi vs. Tanzania

- Uganda vs. Ghana

- DR Congo vs. Cote d'Ivoire

The matches will be played on home and away basis where the first match will be played 26/27 March and the return match will be played on 9/10 April. The country written first will host the first match, then the return match will be played at the country written second.

Egypt has also submitted their engagement, however they are exempted from the qualifiers and will join Senegal directly to the final tournament since they are the highest ranked team, based on the results of Beach Soccer AFCON, Egypt 2018.

The eight-team final tournament will take place from May 23 to 29, 2021 in Senegal.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.