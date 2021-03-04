Sudan: South Kordofan Kidnapping Victim Released

Abu Zabad / Delling — A still-unknown group of armed men released Mohamed Hajir (60) yesterday after he had been detained in the Abu Zabad area of West Kordofan for two days. Hajir was kidnapped west of the town of Delling in South Kordofan on Sunday.

Relatives of Hajir told Radio Dabanga that the group who carried out the kidnapping operation released him after negotiation took place between the two parties in the Abu Zabad area on Tuesday.

The unknown perpetrators originally demanded a SDG3 billion ransom fee.

The incident has taken place at a time in which South Kordofan faces unrest and high crime rates. In January, for example.hundreds of people participated in a demonstration in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan, to protest against the deteriorating security situation in the state after the recent increase in violent crimes, including incidents of robbery, killing, and looting.