Eritrea: Seminar to Eritrean Nationals in Germany

Asmara, 04 March 2021- Ambassador Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador in Italy, conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals in Germany.

At the seminar, Ambassador Fesehatsion gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation of the pandemic in Eritrea and at the global level as well as the burden it is posing. Ambassador Fesehatsion also called on the nationals to strengthen their contribution in the fight to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Fesehatsion went on to say that as a result of the strong guidelines issued by the Government of Eritrea to control the pandemic and participation of nationals in implementing the guidelines encouraging the result is being registered.

At the seminar in which over 700 nationals from various cities of Germany and other European countries took part, Ambassador Fesehatsion expressed appreciation for the contribution the nationals extended to the effort the Government of Eritrea is conducting to curve the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the Eritrean National Committee, Dr. Tesfai Ablelom, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Yohannes Woldu, and the head of Community and Public Affairs Mr. Kahsai Tewolde also commended the contribution the Eritrean nationals in Germany and other European countries are extending to the effort to control COVID-19 pandemic.