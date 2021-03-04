Liberia: Ministry of Commerce Bars Media Coverage of Contaminated Rice Disposal

Monrovia — Journalists covering the Ministry of Commerce and Industry were left stunned on Tuesday, March 2 when officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry blocked them from covering the disposal of a huge quantity of contaminated rice it claimed to have seized at the Freeport of Monrovia.

The press had been invited by the Ministry to cover the exercise but when the team that accompanied Inspector General Josephine Davis arrived at the warehouse belonging to one of the major rice importers, K & K Trading Corporation, the press corps was informed by the ministry's Communication Director, Jacob Parley that all coverage of the exercise was suspended until further notice. Parley promised to invite the media to provide coverage if all of the protocols were put in place.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced in a release that it has seized and quarantined a consignment of a considerable quantity of rice at the Freeport of Monrovia following verification that water had entered a shipping vessel that brought the rice into the country, thereby contaminating it.

The Ministry further stated that it would begin the disposal of the rice at the Wein Town disposal site in Paynesville on Tuesday March 2, at 8:00 am, adding that it was working with all line ministries and agencies to ensure proper disposal of the damaged commodity. It then promised to provide further updates throughout and at the conclusion of the disposal exercise.