Liberia's Gender Minister Admonishes Cash Grant Receivers to Use It Rightly

4 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Sass Town — Thousands of beneficiary households of the Gender Ministry's Social Cash Transfer Program are currently receiving cash in Grand Kru and Maryland counties. The unconditional cash transfers are intended to support beneficiary households' livelihood and help raise their standard of living.

Speaking briefly after she symbolically presented cash to beneficiaries in Sass Town, Grand Kru County, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr said, "I want you to use the money for the betterment of your family. You were selected over other equally deserving people. Let's make sure we use these funds for education, health, better nutrition and to invest in your family's future".

Minister Tarr expressed hope that the living standards of most of the beneficiaries, if not all, will improve as the program reaches its midpoint. She asserted, "the Pro-Poor Agenda aims to move one million people out of poverty and this program is one of the many strategies that President Weah is using to make that possible".

Partnership

The Social Cash Transfer Program is a component of the Liberia Social Safety Nets Project (LSSN), financed by the World Bank and FCDO/UKaid. The ongoing payment is the combined third and fourth out of eight since the resumption of the transfers under the LSSN.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO/UKaid) formerly DFID, has recently committed 5 million dollars to the rural cash transfers (in Maryland, Grand Kru, River Gee and Bomi), and 3.4 million dollars to the urban cash transfer (currently ongoing in Monrovia), to respond to shocks created by the COVID-19 pandemic in urban Montserrado County. At current, household registration is taking place in Bomi, Bong, Maryland and Nimba Counties, sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development USAID.

