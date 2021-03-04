Liberia: Somalia Drive Poised for Dedication - to Be Renamed Japan Freeway

4 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The visiting Japanese Ambassador accredited to Liberia, His Excellency HIMENO Tsutomu, has disclosed that work on the Somalia Drive, soon to be renamed the 'Japan Freeway' is expected to be completed in May 2021.

The Japanese Envoy indicated that His Government is very pleased with progress being made thus far and the level of knowledge transfer to the local engineer, who are prepared to carry out retain maintenance.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Ambassador Tsutomu made these remarks when he paid a courtesy call on the Liberian Foreign Minister, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Ambassador Tsutomu, who is residence in Ghana, said the bilateral relations between Japan and Liberia is moving from strength to strength, stating that in the near future, Japan will be hosting that of the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8), noting that through this meetings Liberia and Japan will be engaged which will further strengthen the relationship between the two peoples.

On the issue of Economic and social development cooperation, Ambassador Tsutomu said Japan planned to further commit grant assistance in the area of power generation, which will focus on the transmission and distribution of the electricity to many homes in the country, saying Japan will transfer maintenance technologies for the maintenance of diesel generators.

