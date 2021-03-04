Gambia: 50 Gambians Empowered to Reduce Youth Unemployment

Fifty Gambian youths are set to benefit from a 9-months training on Event Planning and Management Program, which sponsors believe would help reduce the youth unemployment rate in The Gambia.

The training which would be implemented by the Institute of Travel and Tourism of The Gambia (ITTOG) is sponsored by the International Trade Center (ITC) through the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) in partnership with relevant stakeholders.

The students will undergo three months of theory and six months practical training. The training is aimed at producing competent event planning assistants to prepare students to be able to support the hosting of all types of events and to promote professional events planning, reduce the unemployment rate among young people and women in The Gambia.

Sheikh Tijan Njang, Head of School, ITTOG, said they have been operating for twelve years and graduated a number of students, who are now working in different institutions in The Gambia and abroad. He said a total of 106 people applied for the training and 50 were chosen to take part in the training.

"Every parent is looking at his/her son or daughter one day to be somebody who will take care of them, and it is up to you to be responsible and have a sense of focus, be committed, and be somebody in the long run to benefit yourself and all people, who surround you," he advised.

"We are here to inculcate to you a profession that you can work for yourselves and others. We will be preparing you to take over a challenge in life that would make you somebody."

Ngoneh Panneh, Adviser for the Tourism and Creative Industries for Youth Empowerment Project (YEP), urged the intakes to take the opportunity seriously.

"I was one of the students of ITTOG and I also got scholarship to join the first diploma course in travel and tourism batch and I am here today because of what I have learned from this institute," Panneh said, adding ITTOG has contributed a lot to her career and education.