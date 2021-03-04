Gambia: Bill Board Politics

4 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Public is being treated with a new diet of politics that would have led to further opening of Gambian society if all adhere to the dictates of the Constitution and the Elections Act.

In the past, the state and those at the helm had monopoly of the media and the public space. The Bill boards posed their imposing appearance, thus making it easy to accept them as the owners of the country.

The National media did not help in building a multi-party system where governments come and go as caretakers of the homeland that we all own in common without any discrimination.

The 2016 Change has proven that no leadership in the Gambia is immune to change.

Hence, all political parties should try to create their own space and positively impact in creating an open society where each party could put its policies and values before the people and seek their mandate without any restriction.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.