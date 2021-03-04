Gambia: Bill Board Politics

The Public is being treated with a new diet of politics that would have led to further opening of Gambian society if all adhere to the dictates of the Constitution and the Elections Act.

In the past, the state and those at the helm had monopoly of the media and the public space. The Bill boards posed their imposing appearance, thus making it easy to accept them as the owners of the country.

The National media did not help in building a multi-party system where governments come and go as caretakers of the homeland that we all own in common without any discrimination.

The 2016 Change has proven that no leadership in the Gambia is immune to change.

Hence, all political parties should try to create their own space and positively impact in creating an open society where each party could put its policies and values before the people and seek their mandate without any restriction.