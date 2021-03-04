Zimbabwe Tightens Health Measures At Its Borders

4 March 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — ZIMBABWE is strengthening public health measures at its points of entry (PoEs) and providing critical services to returning migrants.

The measures come amid an increase of migrants returning to the country in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in neighbouring countries, especially South Africa.

Public health measures have been strengthened in Beitbridge, Chirundu, Forbes and Plumtree border posts.

These points border South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique and Botswana respectively.

According to the International Organisation (IOM), between February 23 and March, some 3 325 entries were received through the four borders.

This represents a daily average of 475 movements and is an increase of 9 percent in comparison of the 435 daily average movements observed the previous week.

This brings the total number of entries since March 2020 to 174 291.

A majority (87 percent) of the entries were observed at Beitbridge.

The lockdown measures introduced on January 5 by the government were relaxed on March 1.

Zimbabwe has recorded 36 179 cases of COVID-19, including 1 478 deaths.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.