Nigeria: Evercare Begins Operations of Its State-of-the-Art Hospital in Lagos

To provide quality and specialist health services to all, Evercare Hospital Lekki, a private multispecialty tertiary care facility, has begun operations in Lagos State.

The 165-bed hospital is part of the Evercare Group, a leading impact driven healthcare group in emerging markets operating hospitals, clinics and diagnostic facilities across Africa and South Asia.

According to the management, the need for good health in Nigeria birthed this state-of-the-art hospital. Thus, this brings Evercare Group's significant expertise in operating and developing quality healthcare facilities to West Africa.

During a media tour of its facility at the weekend, the CEO Evercare Hospital Lekki, Rajeev Bhandari, said, "Quality is at the core of Evercare Hospital Lekki's healthcare mission. We will constantly innovate to ensure delivery of best standards of patient safety, clinical excellence, and outstanding clinical outcomes."

He assured the public that their passionate team of caregivers are in place to ensure an unparalleled patient experience, while emphasising their concerns for prevention more than treatment.

Bhandari outlined, "We have a philosophy of 'patient first' and are always available to cater to healthcare needs. We look forward to embarking on our journey to transforming healthcare."

The five-storey building facility is equipped with modern infrastructure and diagnostic services; 50 critical care units; core focus specialties including Mother and Child Services, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopedics, Critical Care, and Emergency Medicine.

The team comprises a mix of highly skilled local and international full time and visiting consultants. "This will set a benchmark that will enhance the long-term sustainability of the country's healthcare ecosystem for both patients and practitioners," the CEO added.

To make healthcare affordable and accessible to all, Ever care Lekki has partnered five HMOs in Nigeria: Axa Mansard, Avon, Oceanic Health, Leadway Health, and Bastion.

To add more local payors on a rolling basis, Evercare Hospital Lekki is also in the process of finalising agreements with leading international health insurance providers.

In his remark, CEO Evercare Group, Massimiliano Colella, told newsmen, "Our goal at the Evercare Group is to create a long-term blueprint for the healthcare sector and support the advancement of medical care across Nigeria.

"Evercare Hospital Lekki brings first-class healthcare services to the people of Nigeria and will reduce the need for Nigerians to travel overseas in search of quality medical care."

He said their aim is to make specialty and sub-specialties available and will elevate the standards of service delivery.

"Our aim to build a sustainable future to provide world-class healthcare facilities in emerging markets and one of our key missions is to invest in local resources to help them expand their reach to help communities in need," says Colella.

"It is an exciting time for us to work collectively to offer Nigerians superior healthcare options that meet local needs and build the country's response in tackling diseases," Jide Olanrewaju, Partner at TPG Growth, Africa mentioned.

While hinting that Evercare Hospital Lekki and its best-in-class facilities are a great example of how impact investment can address crucial funding needs in the march to bolster Nigeria's medical ecosystem and its economy, commended the hard work in achieving the facility

"We wish our colleagues continued success as we work together to improve healthcare in Nigeria," he said.