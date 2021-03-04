Angola: U.S.$80 Million Available for Soyo River Terminal

Soyo — The Ministry of Transport a few days ago made available US$80 million for the re-launch of construction work of the River and Maritime Terminal for passengers and cargo of Soyo, in Zaire province.

Thus, work on this terminal, which could re-launch the coastal shipping network between the provinces of Zaire, Luanda and Cabinda resumed on Monday, after an interruption of around 20 months due to financial reasons.

December 2019 was the initially scheduled date for completion of the project launched in 2016, and before it was halted in August 2019, physical execution was around 85 percent.

The information was provided to the press today, Wednesday, by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Soyo Commercial Port, João Nzumbua, who put forward next July as the new date for completion and delivery of the work.

Thus, work on this terminal, which could re-launch the coastal shipping network between the provinces of Zaire, Luanda and Cabinda resumed on Monday, after an interruption of around 20 months due to financial reasons.

December 2019 was the initially scheduled date for completion of the project launched in 2016, and before it was halted in August 2019, physical execution was around 85 percent.

The information was provided to the press today, Wednesday, by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Soyo Commercial Port, João Nzumbua, who put forward next July as the new date for completion and delivery of the work.